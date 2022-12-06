PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.04.

PagerDuty stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

