Palo Alto Investors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Revance Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 6.03% of Revance Therapeutics worth $60,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.