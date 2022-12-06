Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 6,106 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Palo Alto Investors LP cut its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio accounts for approximately 1.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 1.86% of Gossamer Bio worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 281.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,480,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,018 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 815,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,236 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 788,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $269.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

