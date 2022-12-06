Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. 4,025,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,695. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

