Pathward Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Pathward Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

CASH stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $63.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.