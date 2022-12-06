Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Up 6.9%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14. 396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 191,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAX. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of Patria Investments
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 430,336 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,654,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 135,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 335,392 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
