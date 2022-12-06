Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Up 6.9%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14. 396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 191,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAX. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 430,336 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,654,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 135,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 335,392 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.