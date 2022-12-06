Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells $274,791.30 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 797,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,294. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 188.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,708,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 180.9% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

