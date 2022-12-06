Paulson & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 24.4% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $494,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

