Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,348 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group comprises about 0.6% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Newmark Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 4,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,154. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $664.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

