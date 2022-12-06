PDT Partners LLC Acquires 28,920 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Science Applications International Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.