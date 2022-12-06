PDT Partners LLC Acquires 6,044 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Atkore worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 266,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 20.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE ATKR opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $126.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.