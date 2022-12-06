PDT Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1,929.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,275 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,155,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 444,159 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of MGM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

