PDT Partners LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 6.1 %
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.