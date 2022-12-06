PDT Partners LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

