PDT Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 1.2 %

Jabil stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,375. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.