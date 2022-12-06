PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $268.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

