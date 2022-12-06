PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,432 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of -344.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,977 shares of company stock worth $36,932,466 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

