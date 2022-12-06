PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

