PDT Partners LLC Sells 111,455 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,455 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 732.18, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.