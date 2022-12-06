PDT Partners LLC Sells 864 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock worth $40,014,480 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.