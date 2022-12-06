PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson stock opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,283.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

