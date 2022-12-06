Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 6.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 78,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,829,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.