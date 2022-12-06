Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $834.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

