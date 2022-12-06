Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Vice Chairman Sells $421,925.32 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344,652 shares in the company, valued at $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khouri Haitham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $247,685.04.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PRM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 960,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

About Perimeter Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Repertoire Partners LP raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 3,084,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 1,929,644 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

