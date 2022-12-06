Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $1,787.13 or 0.10534104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $14,480.54 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,232 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

