Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of PLL opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

