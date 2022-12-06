PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 1.9%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.38 and last traded at $62.94. 373,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 139,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

