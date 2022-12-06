Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains GP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 360,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 302,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 761,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

