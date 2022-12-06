Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 77,742 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,742 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $36,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after buying an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.