Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,183 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Syneos Health worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Syneos Health Stock Down 0.7 %
SYNH stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.69.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
