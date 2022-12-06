Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $48.60 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

ALNY stock opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average of $183.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

