Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 207,277 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $51,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

CTLT stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $130.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

