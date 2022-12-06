Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 600,543 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 1,101.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,543 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $42,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $29,325,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,915 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

