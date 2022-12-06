Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 271,418 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271,418 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.93% of Lantheus worth $42,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lantheus by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.