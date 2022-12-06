Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 25,446 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1,188.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

