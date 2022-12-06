Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lyft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 35.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft Profile

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.58. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.