Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,243 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 133.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

