Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1,042.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,386 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock worth $35,932,441. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

NYSE:PINS opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

