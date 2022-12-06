Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.53 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 931.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,309,000 after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $289.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.34 and its 200 day moving average is $312.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

