Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,345 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $271,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.8 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

