Poollotto.finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $39.41 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and $3,921.90 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00019948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

