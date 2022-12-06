Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0611 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Populous has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $146,910.71 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

