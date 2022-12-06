Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Post were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

NYSE:POST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

