PotCoin One Day Volume Hits $10.82 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $426,680.21 and approximately $10.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00463518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001226 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018645 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

