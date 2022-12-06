Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $437,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Shares of ECL opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

