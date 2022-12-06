Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 29,184 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Toast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 23.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock worth $143,211,830 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.