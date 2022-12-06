ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives $27.42 Average PT from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Stock Down 2.6 %

ProFrac Company Profile

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

