PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stake Boosted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $47,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PROS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PROS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,999. The stock has a market cap of $998.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.14. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at PROS

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

