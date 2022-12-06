Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $90.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($97.89) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($78.95) to €72.00 ($75.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prosus from €99.00 ($104.21) to €94.00 ($98.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prosus from €83.50 ($87.89) to €87.40 ($92.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

