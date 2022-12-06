Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,950 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up about 0.8% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 6,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,094. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 375.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.