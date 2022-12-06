Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,950 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up about 0.8% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.