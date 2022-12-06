Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

